BJP game plan to counter Left shift of Hindu groups in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With elections around the corner, the perceived drift of the NSS and SNDP Yogam towards the Left has caused unease within the BJP. Though senior leaders remain confident that both organisations will eventually back the party, internal sources admit that a series of initiatives and meetings are being planned as a course correction.

Party insiders said the BJP is also planning a slew of programmes to strengthen its base among minority communities. While the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) led by Thushar Vellappally remains a part of the NDA, Vellappally Natesan’s repeated praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns within the BJP.

Still, the BJP has avoided taking a confrontational stance against NSS or SNDP Yogam or BDJS. Recently, BJP general secretary S Suresh said both groups had every right to express their views. “Any public criticism will only help CPM or Congress. Thus, we will take a stand carefully, and if there are differences with SNDP Yogam or NSS, we will resolve them,” a senior BJP leader said.

The party has also exercised caution in other sensitive matters. When Malankara Orthodox Church’s Thrissur Diocese Metropolitan Mar Yuhanon Meletius posted on Facebook in August about the absence of MP Suresh Gopi, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar chose to avoid making any remarks against the Bishop.

Similarly, though supportive voices towards the Left from NSS and SNDP Yogam remain a concern, BJP leaders continue to project that “all is well.” However, some BJP leaders believe the state BJP’s active involvement in the nuns issue in Chhattisgarh unsettled a section of its Hindu vote base in Kerala.

“We could not ignore the issue; silence would have hurt our outreach to Christians. But our proactive role brought little benefit and gave the Left an opening to exploit discontent among Hindus. Similarly, on the Ayyappa meet, we could not fully expose the Left,” a senior BJP leader said.