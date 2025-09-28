In war or climate crisis, humanity needs cooperation, communion, says Mata Amritanandamayi

KOLLAM: The 72nd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi was celebrated on the Amritapuri campus in Kollam on Saturday. In her address, Amma stressed the need for love, selflessness and unity, while voicing concern over the negative influences on today’s youth. She urged parents to instil strong moral values in their children.
“During any adverse situation, be it war or climate change, it is important for humankind to foster cooperation, companionship, and communion,” she said.
“When we pursue education, we must realise that it has no value if it cannot instil moral values in our children. Parents must become role models for their children. Only then can we create moral values in them,” she said.
The celebrations began at 5 am with a Ganapati homam, followed by the Lalita Sahasranama Archana.
Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, led a satsang at 7.30 am the ashram’s main prayer hall. Amma arrived at 9 am and greeted devotees. Later, Guru Paduka Puja was performed under the guidance of Swami Amritaswarupananda. She also presented the Amritakeerthi Puraskaram to writer P R Nathan.
BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who attended the event, praised Amma’s “unconditional love and service to humanity”.
“Her life is dedicated to society. Her service is not just limited to India but extends worldwide,” he said.
“I have been associated with her for the past one decade and must appreciate her intuitive contribution and service, which empower the marginalised. The active dedication of her followers during the 2004 tsunami and the 2001 earthquake was commendable. She has also contributed to providing drinking water and promoting skill development. I am glad her work has received United Nations recognition,” Nadda said.
As part of the celebrations, it was announced that free surgeries would be performed at Amrita hospitals and 6,000 toilets would be built for economically weaker sections.
Union minister George Kurian, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh, Justice Jayakumar, Justice Nagaresh, Mahamandaleshwar Santoshanand Maharaj, Swami Satswarupananda Saraswati, Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, Swami Geethanandan, Swami Vishalananda Giri, former union ministers Prakash Javadekar and V Muraleedharan, former governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and several other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Kerala govt honours Mata Amritanandamayi Devi
As part of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi’s 72nd birthday celebrations, the Kerala government paid tribute to her during the silver jubilee of her historic address in Malayalam at the United Nations General Assembly.
During the event, which was held at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus, Amritapuri, Kerala Culture and Youth Affairs minister Saji Cherian said, “Amma has shown the strength of Malayalam language and culture to the entire world. Her use of Malayalam on the global stage was also a powerful message to those who neglect their mother tongue,” he said.
Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas noted that Amma’s words in Malayalam at the UN remain a reminder for all to live with love and brotherhood.