INTERVIEW | ‘Covid increases heart attack risk, especially among youth’: Dr T K Jayakumar

Dr T K Jayakumar, medical superintendent of Government Medical College, Kottayam, and professor and head of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, has transformed the department into a centre of excellence in cardiac care. From pioneering pediatric heart surgery and transplants in Kerala’s government sector to performing over 2,000 heart surgeries annually, his contributions are unmatched. He spoke to TNIE about Kerala being the capital of lifestyle diseases, the importance of convergence of modern and traditional systems of medicine, and also how he never regretted his decision to stay in the public health system. Excerpts

During the early 1990s, when cardiothoracic surgery was not that popular, what inspired you to choose such a stressful field?

I was a 1986 batch MBBS student, and during house surgency in 1991, I worked under Dr Chandran Mohan and Dr Kiran Kumar. Their dedication and skill deeply influenced me. Cardiac surgery requires both medical and surgical expertise, with complex diagnosis, planning, and execution. This challenge, along with their inspiration, led me to choose the specialty.

It’s said you decided to serve in the government sector because of your personal experiences. Given the many challenges in government hospitals, such as a lack of facilities, how has the journey been?

I come from the village of Kidangoor in Kottayam. Even as an MBBS student, villagers sought my help in accessing medical care, which nurtured my desire to serve locally. Despite warnings about poor facilities in government hospitals, I believed our people deserved care closer to home. That conviction, strengthened by a personal loss, pushed me to build facilities at the Kottayam medical college.