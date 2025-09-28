Nadda: Kerala will get AIIMS at right time, place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday assured that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established in Kerala. He was addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting in Kollam, which underlined the importance of the upcoming local body polls and called upon workers to carry the party’s development message to every household.

“We understand Kerala’s demand for an AIIMS. I assure you that the state will get it at the right time and in the right place,” Nadda said.

Launching sharp criticism against the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, Nadda declared that every major development project in Kerala was driven by the Modi government. “Be it railways, airports, highways, the water metro or the shipping industry-whatever development you see in Kerala has happened because of Modi,” he asserted.

Nadda also criticised the state for blocking central health initiatives, pointing out that the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY was not implemented in Kerala.

Centre’s nod awaited for AIIMS in state, says Veena George

Kochi: Amid uncertainty over the location of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said the state should not be denied the project. Addressing the media in Kochi, she said only a political decision was pending. On the project status, the minister said that the Centre’s decision was awaited and that a political decision should be taken at the earliest.