NSS, SNDP signal closer ties in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: In a major development that may have political implications in the state, two influential community organisations, Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, have shown signs of coming together.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Saturday, in an unprecedented move, endorsed the SNDP Yogam’s commitment to preserving the rituals and customs of Sabarimala hill shrine.

In a meeting of Nair delegates’ council at Perunna, Nair expressed gratitude to SNDP Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan for his involvement in protecting the faith. Vellappally had recently commended the NSS supremo’s stance on the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) held in Pampa.

The gesture is perceived as an indication of the two organisations uniting to safeguard the interests of the Hindu community amid increasingly polarised communal dynamics in Kerala. “The TDB’s initiatives to safeguard religious faith received strong backing from the state government, which offered its full support. Additionally, the SNDP Yogam expressed its endorsement of this initiative. We welcome the positions taken by both the government and the SNDP,” Nair told the meeting. He also explained that while the organisation continues its equidistance policy to all political parties, it took a “right distance” in the issue of faith.

Interestingly, Nair received unanimous backing from the 300-odd members of the delegates’ council of the organisation.