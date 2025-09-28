SNDP Yogam mouthpiece makes political statement, clarifies stand on Ayyappa meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan offering full support to the Left government’s Ayyappa Sangamam, the latest issue of SNDP Yogam mouthpiece ‘Yoganadam’ stands testimony to the organisation’s tilt towards the Left front.
In a politically significant editorial in the latest issue of ‘Yoganadam’, Vellappally elaborated on the reasons why the organisation chose to support the Ayyapppa meet. He further explained why such an attempt by the Left front should be appreciated.
Noticeably, the magazine features a cover story by Left independent K T Jaleel who tore into the Muslim League leadership for alleged financial irregularities. At a time when there are attempts to woo minorities, Jaleel’s article can be seen as an attempt to create suspicions within the community over the League’s credibility.
In his editorial, Vellappallly accuses back-to-back state governments and Devaswom boards for their neglect of the hill shrine. Admitting that it’s natural for a section of devotees to be suspicious about the government’s intention, the veteran community leader says the state government has recognised the people’s sentiment.
“Questions are being raised on why Communists who are atheists, seem to be now concerned about Sabarimala’s welfare. It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, if it catches mice,” he wrote, quoting Deng Xiaoping’s theory. He was, however, quick to add that nothing substantial happened even during Congress’ rule.
Going a step further, Vellappally also pointed out that the government has in principle agreed to withdraw cases filed in connection with Sabarimala agitations. Meanwhile in his article, Jaleel listed out a series of allegations, right from online fund collection during Wayanad disaster to social security projects and fund collection to build its national headquarters. “Instead of trying to correct its actions, each time, the party only tries to protect those who indulge in financial frauds,” he alleged.
Continuing with his earlier attacks against Youth League general secretary P K Firose, he questioned why responsibility for land acquisition was given to leaders including him. “Majority of those who fall victim to such financial frauds are from the Muslim community. They are being cheated not by people from other communities, but by political leaders and prominent people from their own community. The League doesn’t value those without money. That’s why everyone is trying to amass wealth,” alleged Jaleel.
The Left MLA also accused the trio of Shafi Parambil - Rahul Mamkootathil - P K Firose, terming them proponents of criminal politics. He added that by bringing in political terrorists to the public arena, Shafi has besmirched the great Congress history in Kerala politics. The article got ample support from political observer Adv A Jayasankar’s article that went on to delineate the undesirable transformation of IUML over the years.
Noticeably in the current political scenario, Jaleel’s article has multiple dimensions. Vellappally has often targeted the League leadership. The community has clear differences with the stand taken by IUML on many issues.
The article aims to correct certain misconceptions too. Speaking to TNIE, Jaleel said the article was given as requested by the magazine’s editor. “Certain remarks by Vellappally were misinterpreted as those against the community. In fact the remarks were made against the current IUML leadership, not against the community,” said Jaleel.