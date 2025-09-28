SNDP Yogam mouthpiece makes political statement, clarifies stand on Ayyappa meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan offering full support to the Left government’s Ayyappa Sangamam, the latest issue of SNDP Yogam mouthpiece ‘Yoganadam’ stands testimony to the organisation’s tilt towards the Left front.

In a politically significant editorial in the latest issue of ‘Yoganadam’, Vellappally elaborated on the reasons why the organisation chose to support the Ayyapppa meet. He further explained why such an attempt by the Left front should be appreciated.

Noticeably, the magazine features a cover story by Left independent K T Jaleel who tore into the Muslim League leadership for alleged financial irregularities. At a time when there are attempts to woo minorities, Jaleel’s article can be seen as an attempt to create suspicions within the community over the League’s credibility.

In his editorial, Vellappallly accuses back-to-back state governments and Devaswom boards for their neglect of the hill shrine. Admitting that it’s natural for a section of devotees to be suspicious about the government’s intention, the veteran community leader says the state government has recognised the people’s sentiment.