Central criteria and Kerala’s needs must govern AIIMS location, say key voices

KOCHI: Another debate over the location of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala has kicked off, even as the state government awaits the Centre’s decision.
Suresh Gopi MP recently demanded setting up the institution in Alappuzha, while BJP leaders from Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram have been pushing their own districts. According to experts, the location can be chosen in keeping with the central government’s norms and the state’s requirements.
K V Thomas, the state’s special officer in Delhi, said the central government’s norms should be followed in selecting the location.
“We cannot choose a site randomly. Along with land availability, the proposed location must have access to the National Highway and roads besides reliable supply of water, electricity, and other resources. Kinaloor, Kozhikode, was selected after several discussions. BJP leaders in Kerala have no idea about what it takes,” he told TNIE.
Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said differences of opinion over location should not lead to the shelving of the project. “Current and former Union ministers, with whom I held talks, appreciate the fact that the state is deserving of an AIIMS. Now, only a political decision is pending. Kerala cannot be denied an AIIMS, and these disputes should not delay the project,” she told reporters in Kochi.
In an interaction with TNIE, Dr Jayakumar, a prominent cardiothoracic surgeon, said the institution should be established taking into consideration the needs of the state. AIIMS is a teaching and training institute. It should be set up considering the requirements of the state. If it becomes an apex centre for treatment and training, it will be good. It is not about infrastructure. It may take a period to develop the system and ensure excellence.
Thomas demanded that the central government set a deadline for the announcement. “The official procedures to establish an AIIMS in the state are under way. Around four months ago, I met the Union health secretary to discuss the matter. I was informed by the central government that an official team will be inspecting the proposed location to determine the facilities available. However, the minister’s response on Saturday was disappointing,” he said.