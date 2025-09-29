Central criteria and Kerala’s needs must govern AIIMS location, say key voices

KOCHI: Another debate over the location of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala has kicked off, even as the state government awaits the Centre’s decision.

Suresh Gopi MP recently demanded setting up the institution in Alappuzha, while BJP leaders from Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram have been pushing their own districts. According to experts, the location can be chosen in keeping with the central government’s norms and the state’s requirements.

K V Thomas, the state’s special officer in Delhi, said the central government’s norms should be followed in selecting the location.

“We cannot choose a site randomly. Along with land availability, the proposed location must have access to the National Highway and roads besides reliable supply of water, electricity, and other resources. Kinaloor, Kozhikode, was selected after several discussions. BJP leaders in Kerala have no idea about what it takes,” he told TNIE.