College Sports League’s pilot tourney draws wide applause

KOCHI: The pilot run of College Sports League Kerala (CSL-K) concluded last month with Mar Athanasius Football Academy crowned winner of the first title.

An initiative of the state government’s directorate of sports and youth affairs and the Sports Kerala Foundation to hold league-format games across different sports, CSL-K kicked off with the football tournament at Calicut University.

Fourteen college football clubs from across all universities took part in the competition. The four teams that topped the group stages competed in the ‘super league’ with the top two teams meeting in the final.

According to coaches and players the league was well organised. For Vipin Vidhu, captain of Mar Athanasius, the event was one of the best experiences in college football. “The league was conducted smoothly in terms of organisation and the facilities were great. The players got enough and more playing time, which itself was great exposure for us,” he said.

“A league-format competition is necessary for the growth of players. It helps us best analyse the talent and quality of individual players,” said Harry Benny, coach of Mar Athanasius. “More matches and more playtime will also help scouts identify new talents,” he said.