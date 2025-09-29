Demand up, but track congestion derails new Vande Bharat hopes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vande Bharat trains continue to be among the most preferred services for rail passengers in Kerala, with occupancy levels consistently crossing 160% on routes such as Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod, and Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore.

Despite the strong patronage, sources said the railway ministry has not granted additional services to Kerala, citing severe track congestion.

Introducing new high-speed trains would force the Railways to halt several passenger services for longer durations to clear a corridor for Vande Bharat operations.

Earlier this month, on September 9, the Railways expanded the coach composition of both the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharats from 16 to 20. The seating capacity of a 20-seater Vande Bharat service is 1,440 passengers.

Yet, according to senior railway officials, the average footfall on these trains under Thiruvananthapuram division remains far higher -- between 2,300 and 2,500 passengers per trip -- clearly reflecting the overwhelming demand.

Although the Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat does not run through Kerala, it falls under the Thiruvananthapuram division, and many passengers from the state capital rely on this service to reach Chennai.

“There is no doubt that Vande Bharat services enjoy tremendous patronage in Kerala,” a senior railway official said.