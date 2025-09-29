Ex-DGP Jacob Thomas to join RSS as pracharak

KOCHI: The former Director General of Kerala Police, Jacob Thomas, will join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time pracharak. The decision comes at a time when the RSS and BJP are aggressively luring the Christian community.

In an interaction with TNIE, Jacob Thomas said he will participate in the RSS padhasanchalan at Pallikkara in Ernakulam district in the official RSS uniform — known as Ganavesham — on October 1.

“I have been associated with the RSS for decades and have been in touch with the top brass of the organisation, including sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. It was the discipline and selfless service of the cadre to the nation that attracted me to the RSS.

They are truly patriotic and I haven’t met any RSS cadre who thinks of personal gains. I think there is no other organisation in the world that displays such dedication and devotion to the nation,” he said.

Jacob said he was associated with RSS even during his years as an IPS officer. Jacob said he has conveyed his willingness to work as a full-time pracharak of the RSS and it is for the organisation to decide how to utilise his services.