Guv, CM share stage at Raj Bhavan, sans ‘Bharat Mata’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could mark a thaw in the strained relationship between the government and the governor, Pinarayi Vijayan shared a stage with Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The chief minister, who was attending a ceremony to mark the release of the inaugural edition of Raj Bhavan’s in-house journal, ‘Rajahams’, exchanged friendly gestures with Arlekar.

The event, which was notable for the fact that it was Pinarayi’s first visit to the governor’s official residence after the Bharat Mata controversy broke out, was, however, not totally free of friction. But, notably, the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ holding a saffron flag, which has been at the heart of the row at previous programmes at the venue, was conspicuous by its absence on the stage.

Pinarayi took a dig at an article by the governor’s legal advisor, P Sreekumar, that appeared in the inaugural Rajahams.

Delving into the constitutional powers of the governor, the essay, titled ‘Article 200 and a constitutional conundrum’, reads: “[The governor] is not expected to act on the advice of the council of ministers while exercising the power conferred on him under Article 200.”

Mentioning the governor delaying the signing of bills, the author wrote, “In my humble view, it is not an area where the judiciary needs to interfere, as it is solely within the domain of the legislation and legislature.”