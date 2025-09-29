Guv, CM share stage at Raj Bhavan, sans ‘Bharat Mata’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could mark a thaw in the strained relationship between the government and the governor, Pinarayi Vijayan shared a stage with Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
The chief minister, who was attending a ceremony to mark the release of the inaugural edition of Raj Bhavan’s in-house journal, ‘Rajahams’, exchanged friendly gestures with Arlekar.
The event, which was notable for the fact that it was Pinarayi’s first visit to the governor’s official residence after the Bharat Mata controversy broke out, was, however, not totally free of friction. But, notably, the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ holding a saffron flag, which has been at the heart of the row at previous programmes at the venue, was conspicuous by its absence on the stage.
Pinarayi took a dig at an article by the governor’s legal advisor, P Sreekumar, that appeared in the inaugural Rajahams.
Delving into the constitutional powers of the governor, the essay, titled ‘Article 200 and a constitutional conundrum’, reads: “[The governor] is not expected to act on the advice of the council of ministers while exercising the power conferred on him under Article 200.”
Mentioning the governor delaying the signing of bills, the author wrote, “In my humble view, it is not an area where the judiciary needs to interfere, as it is solely within the domain of the legislation and legislature.”
In his address, the CM said, “Just because an essay is published in the Raj Bhavan’s official journal,it doesn’t mean the government shares the same stand on issues. It could be the writer’s personal opinion.” Adding that Kerala’s legacy had never been hostile to differing views, Pinarayi added that his government will not be affected by such remarks
Receiving the first copy of the journal, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor remarked that the Raj Bhavan should not be an institution removed from the people, but rather one that belongs, listens, and reflects the people.
Arlekar seconded Tharoor’s view and said that recent activities are aimed at bringing the Raj Bhavan closer to the people. “The Raj Bhavan should have concern for the people, and vice versa,” he said, adding that the public should be made aware of the governor’s activities, and the journal has been initiated for this very purpose.
The vice chancellors of Kerala University and Cusat, Dr Mohan Kunnummal and Dr M Junaid Bushiri, were honoured for their institutions securing fifth and sixth spots in the NIRF ranking of public universities.