Health dept forms medical committee to probe sudden cardiac deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to a growing concern over sudden cardiac death (SCD) among youth in Kerala, the state government is preparing to announce a comprehensive action plan aimed at investigation and prevention. As part of the initiative, the health department has constituted a medical committee comprising senior cardiologists, physicians, epidemiologists, and critical care specialists.
The panel includes Dr Narayanan Namboothiri (cardiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology), Dr Mathew Iype (cardiology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram), Dr Jayakumar (cardiovascular thoracic surgery, Government Medical College, Kottayam), Dr Binu Areekal (community medicine, Government Medical College, Ernakulam), Dr Radha T R (general medicine, Government Medical College, Kottayam), Dr Rakhal Gaitonde (health sciences, Achutha Menon Centre, Thiruvananthapuram), and Dr Anil Sathyadas (critical care, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram).
The committee is expected to meet soon to formulate the action plan, with a special focus on identifying preventable causes. Though the survival rate following cardiac arrest remains low, experts pointed out that timely intervention can significantly improve outcomes.
“Cardiac arrest may result from a heart attack or congenital conditions. The former is more preventable. Currently, the survival rate is only around 10% but with timely CPR this can be raised to 25%,” said Dr Mathew, the committee’s coordinator.
One of the panel’s immediate goals is to standardise CPR procedures across the state. “It is crucial to raise public awareness about the life-saving potential of CPR,” he said.
The urgency of the initiative was highlighted by a recent incident in which a legislative assembly staffer collapsed and died during Onam celebrations in September. Video footage showed bystanders failing to either recognise the emergency or administer CPR.
On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a mass CPR training programme at the assembly, with sessions planned in 200 centres across Kerala.
Dr Mathew emphasised the importance of proper technique.
“We may consider avoiding the mouth-to-mouth breathing step, as it is not widely accepted,” he said, adding that a high prevalence of diabetes in Kerala further increases vulnerability to cardiac arrest.
Cardiovascular diseases remain the state’s leading cause of death. An estimated six million adults in Kerala live with either hypertension or diabetes, which together account for 26% of all deaths.
