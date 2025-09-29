Health dept forms medical committee to probe sudden cardiac deaths

“Cardiac arrest may result from a heart attack or congenital conditions. The former is more preventable. Currently, the survival rate is only around 10% but with timely CPR this can be raised to 25%,” said Dr Mathew, the committee’s coordinator.

One of the panel’s immediate goals is to standardise CPR procedures across the state. “It is crucial to raise public awareness about the life-saving potential of CPR,” he said.

The urgency of the initiative was highlighted by a recent incident in which a legislative assembly staffer collapsed and died during Onam celebrations in September. Video footage showed bystanders failing to either recognise the emergency or administer CPR.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a mass CPR training programme at the assembly, with sessions planned in 200 centres across Kerala.

Dr Mathew emphasised the importance of proper technique.

“We may consider avoiding the mouth-to-mouth breathing step, as it is not widely accepted,” he said, adding that a high prevalence of diabetes in Kerala further increases vulnerability to cardiac arrest.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the state’s leading cause of death. An estimated six million adults in Kerala live with either hypertension or diabetes, which together account for 26% of all deaths.

