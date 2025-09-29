KCBC Education panel flays minister’s ‘unjust’ remarks

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Education Commission has accused General Education Minister V Sivankutty of making “false, politically motivated, and unjust statements” on the implementation of reservations for the appointment of persons with disabilites in schools.
The commission flayed the minister’s statement that only schools under the NSS management can follow the rules regarding the appointment of posts reserved for the differently-abled, following the Supreme Court ruling. As per the ruling, which came in response to a petition filed by the NSS, schools can appoint teachers from the general category if the positions under the reservation category remain unfilled.
The commission has accused the minister of making a statement in public that contradicts these facts. “The minister’s insistence that others would have to seek a similar ruling from the Supreme Court, even though the apex court has ruled that the order in the NSS case can be applied to other managements of a similar nature, is unjust, untrue, and politically motivated,” said the commission.
The commission stated that the Christian Management Consortium has also obtained a similar ruling from the High Court in this regard. Terming Sivankutty’s statement that hundreds of daily wage teachers employed at schools under Catholic management have not received their salaries due to the negligence of head teachers ‘a blatant lie’, the panel has demanded his apology.