KCBC Education panel flays minister’s ‘unjust’ remarks

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Education Commission has accused General Education Minister V Sivankutty of making “false, politically motivated, and unjust statements” on the implementation of reservations for the appointment of persons with disabilites in schools.

The commission flayed the minister’s statement that only schools under the NSS management can follow the rules regarding the appointment of posts reserved for the differently-abled, following the Supreme Court ruling. As per the ruling, which came in response to a petition filed by the NSS, schools can appoint teachers from the general category if the positions under the reservation category remain unfilled.