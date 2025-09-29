Kerala govt forms new safety protocols for schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decisive move to enhance student safety, the state government has formulated a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness across schools. Acting on a directive from the High Court, the state will soon issue a circular outlining a multi-departmental safety framework involving the education, health, forest, and local self-government departments.

The initiative follows the tragic 2019 incident in Wayanad, where a schoolgirl died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom. The incident prompted two writ petitions — one filed by activist Kulathoor Jaisingh and another taken up suo motu by the court — highlighting serious lapses in school infrastructure and emergency medical response.