NIA court awards eight years imprisonment for two in 2017 Kerala-Tamil Nadu ISIS module case

KOCHI: The Ernakulam NIA Special Court on Monday awarded eight years imprisonment to Mohammed Azarudeen H, the mastermind of the ISIS Tamil Nadu module, and Shiek Hidayathullah Y of Coimbatore in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu ISIS case.

The court found them guilty of the offence under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the IPC, read with Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court awarded eight years' imprisonment for each of the offences. While awarding imprisonment, the court made it clear that the sentence shall run concurrently. The counsel for the accused persons stated that they will file an appeal challenging the order before the High Court.

The NIA had found that the accused persons are active members of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daesh from 2017 onwards and conspired to further its activities by forming a group/module comprising themselves along with three other accused persons.

They conducted several secret classes in Coimbatore to motivate associates with the violent extremist ideology of the organisation.

They knowingly and intentionally propagated the ideology of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and Kerala from 2017 onwards, through social media as well as in person, recruiting vulnerable youth into the organisation and thereby committing the said offences.