NSS political position different from Sabarimala stand, says Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NSS’ political stand is different from its Sabarimala stand, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

“NSS has a clear stand on Sabarimala. Its general secretary said they are with the state government on the Sabarimala issue. They are free to take their stand and we accept it.

The general secretary also said that they will continue their equidistance policy in politics. It means their stand on Sabarimala is different from their political stand.

There is a correct distance in the equidistance policy. The organisation has been following this stand from the times of its departed leader Narayana Panicker,” Chennithala told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

He said Congress leaders are maintaining good relations with the NSS and the SNDP. “We have never insulted the feelings of community organisations. This government took young women to Sabarimala in the name of renaissance and insulted the feelings of believers. They have neither apologised nor changed their stand,” he said.