‘Repair of Sabarimala plates in keeping with rules’

KOTTAYAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth on Sunday said the gold-clad copper plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala temple were sent to Chennai for repair strictly in accordance with rules.

Speaking at a Nair Service Society (NSS) event in Pala, Prasanth said that he “had not indulged in malpractice or corruption worth even a single penny”, emphasising that this integrity had earned him the support of community leaders.

Referring to the recent controversy over the shifting of the plates for repair, he clarified that all procedures were followed, and the only lapse was a delay in informing the special commissioner. The issue became contentious after the Kerala High Court took notice of it and sought an explanation from TDB. Prasanth said that, following the court’s directive, the superintendent of police submitted a report confirming that all procedures had been followed and mahazars were prepared every hour.

The plates were transported in a secure vehicle with cameras. ‘Now, following the High Court direction, they have been brought back. They will now be reinstalled with the HC’s permission and rituals performed by the tanthri,’ he said.