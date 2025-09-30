Biometric kiosks to make immigration processing a breeze at Kochi airport

KOCHI: After the fast-track immigration initiative of the Bureau of Immigration, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will soon set up biometric kiosks at arrival terminals for faster immigration processing of foreign nationals.

Sources said CIAL will set up ten biometric kiosks just before the immigration counter at T-3 arrival terminal. "The specially-designed kiosks are intended to expedite the immigration process for arriving foreign nationals. These will be self service kiosks with 15-inch screens. The kiosks will facilitate quick and easy automated identity verification using unique physical characteristics including facial and fingerprint scan. The same allows for faster data capture and comparison against secure government databases, reducing both passenger queues and officer workload,” a senior CIAL official said.

At present, passengers need to stand in queue at immigration counters for examinations, including scans of all 10 fingers, with an average wait time of four-five minutes per passenger. During peak hours, these queues could lead to even longer delays. “A common issue faced at counters is the difficulty to read fingerprints of elderly people. A delay or repetition of the process will affect others in the queue.

This can be eliminated with automated biometric kiosks. Once the system successfully enrols data and confirms identity, the passenger receives clearance to proceed to the counter. The passenger will need to provide just a single-finger scan to complete the process,” he said.

Besides the reduced wait time, the biometrics offer a more secure and accurate method of identity verification, minimising the risk of human error.

CIAL has already floated the tenders to set up the kiosks. The successful bidder will need to complete the work in five months.