'Cong has not assigned anyone to meet Sukumaran Nair:' Satheesan on party leaders' visit to Perunna

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan played down the visit of Congress leaders to meet NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair in Perunna. Describing the visits as personal, he clarified that the party had not delegated anyone to carry out such engagements.

“Neither the UDF nor the Congress has placed any restrictions on meeting leaders from the SNDP, NSS, or any other community. We maintain positive relations with all community leaders,” Satheesan said after staging a walkout in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Satheesan was responding to questions regarding the visit of Congress leaders Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and PJ Kurian to Perunna, which was seen as an attempt to improve the NSS’ stance towards the Congress.

On the rejection of the adjournment motion, Satheesan accused the BJP and CPM of forming an "unholy nexus."