Father-son duo who escaped from police custody nabbed from Meppadi

KOLLAM: Two days after they escaped from police custody, the police on Tuesday morning nabbed a father-son duo from their rented house in Meppadi in Wayanad.

Kulathupuzha natives Syedali, 22, and his father Ayoob Khan, 60, were arrested after the local police managed to find their hideout. The two had escaped from police custody on Sunday morning while they were being brought back from Sulthan Bathery to Palode by Palode police after they were detained in connection with theft cases. The cops had arrested the two from a car.

After they managed to flee while they were freed from their handcuffs for answering the call of nature, the cops contacted Wayanad police seeking their help. The Wayanad police identified the house that the two had taken on rent in a remote area. It was from that house the two were taken into custody by 7 am, police sources said.