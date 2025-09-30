International Media Festival of Kerala opens with Palestine solidarity conference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gaza remains ‘in the eye of Israeli bombardment’ with more than 15,000 tonnes of explosives dropped so far, said Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh. Speaking at the Palestine Solidarity Conference, organised by the Kerala Media Academy, as part of the International Media Festival of Kerala 2025, he alleged that the offensive amounts to “genocide and a propaganda war”, accusing Israel of spreading false narratives about Palestine.

The Ambassador also charged that journalists have been deliberately targeted. “Over 300 journalists have died while reporting the truth of this war,” he said, urging people everywhere to share images of the atrocities online. “Let those images of mutilated children and our suffering haunt their leaders,” he added.

The International Media Festival of Kerala opened on Monday with a strong expression of solidarity for Palestine. The Palestine Solidarity Conference featured films, photographs, and tributes to journalists killed in the conflict. The festival’s first day showcased a collage of short films made in support of the Palestinian cause, along with a photo exhibition capturing the devastation of war. The exhibition also honoured over 300 journalists who lost their lives while reporting from conflict zones, displaying their portraits as a mark of respect.

Before the inaugural session, students of the Kerala Media Academy joined the Palestinian Ambassador and Finance Minister K N Balagopal in releasing balloons in white, red, green, and black-the colours of the Palestinian flag-from the premises of Tagore Theatre.