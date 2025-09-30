Kerala BJP leader Printu Mahadevan booked for death threat against Rahul Gandhi

THRISSUR : Peramangalam police on Monday registered a case against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for his alleged remark during a television debate that bullets would be fired at Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha.

The case was filed based on complaints by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Sreekumar C C and Youth Congress district president Gokul Guruvayur. Mahadevan, a former ABVP leader, made the remarks, while discussing protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, during a debate on a Malayalam news channel on September 26. He reportedly said that such protests were not possible in India as people here stood strongly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that if Rahul Gandhi has any such desires, “bullets will pierce his chest.”

The FIR cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), Section 353 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Congress workers staged protests against Mahadevan and the BJP across Kerala on Monday. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling the threat “not just a careless outburst of a petty functionary.”

He warned that any failure to act swiftly, decisively, and publicly would be seen as complicity.

“The nation demands immediate, exemplary legal action through the state police so that justice is swift, visible, and severe,” he said.