Kerala schools put up stellar show in national education world rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five schools from Kerala featured in the top 10 under various categories of the 19th edition of the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) released on Monday. Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, retained its all-India second rank in the ‘State Government Day Schools’ classification.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram was ranked ninth in the country among ‘Central Government Day Schools’. In the previous ranking, the school had bagged the seventh spot. Navy Children School, Kochi (ranked 12), Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Naval Base, Kochi (18) and Army Public School, Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram (29) were the other schools from the state that made the category.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha bagged the eighth spot in the ‘Central Government Boarding Schools’ group. Last year, the school was ranked sixth. Pallikoodam, in Kottayam, was ranked fourth in the ‘Co-ed Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ group. The school came third in the last two years. The other ‘Co-ed Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ in Kerala that figured in the rankings are The Choice School, Kochi (17), Montfort School, Chinnakanal (36), and Delhi Public School Kollam and Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Kottayam (37). Sadhbhavana World School, Kozhikode was ranked sixth among ‘International Day-cum-Boarding Schools’.

The school improved its ranking from ninth last year. The other schools in the category from the state that figured in the rankings were: The White School International, Kozhikode (12), Trivandrum International School (19), and Dawn International School, Kochi (30).

As per the EWISR city rankings, the top ‘Co-ed Day Schools’ were Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya (Thiruvananthapuram); Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly (Ernakulam), Lord’s Academy (Thrissur), and Face International School, Kalarikandy (Kozhikode).

EWISR 2025-26 was conducted by EducationWorld magazine in association with AZ Research Partners Pvt Ltd. EWISR rates and ranks 4,500 schools from 518 cities and towns across India on 15 parameters of educational excellence.