Kerala transport minister walks out of MVD event over poor turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar abruptly cancelled a Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) event at Kanakakunnu Palace on Monday evening, expressing strong dissatisfaction with its organisation and attendance.

The event was scheduled to mark the launch of 52 vehicles and 914 e-POS machines for the MVD’s enforcement wing. However, the minister was visibly upset upon arrival, citing the improper arrangement of vehicles. He had wanted the vehicles to be parked in front of the Palace building. But officials claimed that the Tourism Department had objected, citing concerns about damage to the tiled surface.

A visibly upset Ganesh Kumar was seen directing officials to rearrange the vehicles. “I would take it up with the Tourism Minister if anybody had indeed given such an explanation,” the minister said.

Adding to his frustration was the absence of senior MVD officials. There were no officials from other districts also although it was a state-level event. Monday’s event was in stark contrast to the events in KSRTC where the minister himself would take the centre stage and drive around the newly launched bus with other officials.

“Only a handful of my party members, personal staff, and some KSRTC staff are present. This is unacceptable. Action will be taken against the officer responsible,” he declared from the dais. He later apologised to Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth and other attendees, assuring that the inauguration would be rescheduled.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the minister and certain department officials over issues such as transfers and administrative reforms.