National Waterway stretch set for December opening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s ambitious inland navigation project is edging closer to reality, with the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch of the National Waterway set to open soon. The nearly 250km link, part of the Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal (WCC) project, will be commissioned in December, offering a new lifeline for transport, tourism and cargo movement.

According to sources, the chief minister is expected to dedicate the section from Akkulam, in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva, in Thrissur in a ceremony proposed to be held in the 330m tunnel at Chilakkoor in Varkala. A Rs 3 crore electric boat is being manufactured for the commissioning.

Expected to pave the way for new economic and tourism opportunities, the work is being implemented jointly by the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation (CSIN) department and Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL) — a special-purpose vehicle of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and the state government.

“CIAL’s CSR fund is bankrolling the design and manufacture of the boat meant for commissioning the project. A high-quality projector will be installed in the 20-seater boat, which will cost around `3 crore. The tunnel will host the official commissioning,” a KWIL official said.

KWIL carried out beautification of the Arivalam-Thottilpalam area for Rs 24 crore. “The seven-minute journey through Varkala tunnel will feature a light-and-sound infotainment show. It will deal with the history of Travancore and Sree Narayana Guru’s legacy,” the official added.