New GIFT study frees Kerala from grip of ‘debt-trap’ narrative

KOCHI: While Kerala’s high debt levels often draw criticism, a new study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) says that the state’s debt trajectory is not a story of collapse, but one of recovery.

According to the report, fresh data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) paints a more nuanced picture: Kerala’s economy is stabilising faster than many other states. The pandemic shock temporarily inflated debt figures, but with economic revival and disciplined borrowing, sustainability is achievable without compromising welfare spending.

P S Renjith, an assistant professor at GIFT, pointed out that the Reserve Bank’s 2022 report had categorised Kerala among the most fiscally unsustainable states. “Before the pandemic, Kerala’s debt-to-gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio hovered between 27% and 32% for nearly two decades, a range widely considered sustainable. In 2018-19, the ratio stood at 30.65%. The Covid crisis disrupted this balance. In 2020-21, Kerala’s GSDP shrank by nearly 9%, a contraction that was sharper than the national average. This denominator effect pushed the debt-GSDP ratio up to 39.96%. The RBI read this as a sign of fiscal mismanagement, projecting Kerala’s debt ratio would remain above 35% well into 2026-27,” he said.

But the post-pandemic years have proved otherwise. By 2023-24, Kerala’s debt ratio dropped to 34.2%, with the latest budget estimate placing it at 33.8% for 2025-26. This marks a steady downtrend, even after factoring in off-budget borrowing, which now invites increased scrutiny by the CAG.

Comparative data strengthens Kerala’s case. While Punjab (44.5%), Himachal Pradesh (40.5%), and West Bengal (38%) continue to carry heavier debt loads, Kerala has achieved a sharper and more consistent reduction. In fact, it now ranks among the top ten states in terms of the pace of decline.