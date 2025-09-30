Protest brews at Neriamangalam as NH work remains suspended

KOCHI: With the impasse over suspended road widening works on Neriamangalam-Valara stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 continuing, local residents and various socio-cultural organisations are threatening to launch a massive protest in the coming days, demanding immediate resumption of work.

The High Court on July 11 suspended the road upgrading work on the 14.5-km stretch, citing issues with the “forest land” and lack of necessary approvals from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), based on a petition filed by Idukki-based environmentalist M N Jayachandran. However, the residents and the National Highway Protection Council, argue that the widening is crucial for improving connectivity of the hill ranges with the main land and also to ensure traffic safety on the accident-prone route.

“We are organising a massive convention on October 2, in which representatives of various communities, political and social organisations, will take part. The next hearing in the case is slated for October 7. We are planning to launch several protests if the authorities fail to resolve the impasse before that. The court has already made it clear that it will give the go ahead nod if the state submits an affidavit in signing. The MoEFCC too left it to the decision of the state government,” P M Baby, chairman of the National Highway Protection Council told TNIE.

As per its protest plans, the council plans to block the vehicles of forest officials plying through the stretch, conduct a march to the office of Minister Roshy Augustine, and also to hold a two-day hartal in the district, besides laying a siege to the forest office functioning at Neriamangalam.