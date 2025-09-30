Shashi Tharoor attends Congress party event after long gap ahead of elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long interval, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor attended a Congress party function on Monday. He participated in the concluding ceremony of the Mahila Sahas Yatra organsied by the Mahila Congress against the Left government in the state, in front of the secretariat. Following his remarks in support of the BJP-led government on a host of issues like foreign policy and national security, the Congress state unit has not been inviting him to official functions. It is learnt that Tharoor was invited to the function by AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi.

Tharoor also addressed Monday’s function which was attended by several senior leaders including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. The party had kept Tharoor out of the Nilambur bypoll campaign.

The change in stance comes in the wake of the impending elections and Tharoor’s closeness with the Nair Service Society, it is learnt.