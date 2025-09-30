Theyyam makes Durga Puja debut in Kolkata

KANNUR: The city of joy is ablaze with Durga Puja festivities. Pandals glitter with lights, dhaak beats echo through every lane, and the air carries the fragrance of dhuno. Yet, amid the familiar grandeur, this year’s celebrations hold something never seen before — Kerala’s theyyam has found its place in Bengal’s most important festival.

At South Kolkata’s famed 66 Pally Club’s Durga Puja, the pandal itself tells the story. Built in the style of a traditional Kannur temple, its architecture draws directly from Kerala’s vastu vidya. Crafted over three months by a team of carpenters from Thalassery, the structure is both a tribute to tradition and a bold experiment in cultural fusion. It cost nearly Rs 25 lakh to complete, but its impact goes far beyond numbers.

The highlight is not just the pandal but what unfolds within it. Ten artists from Thiruvananthapuram-based Theyyam Nayana Kala Samiti have arrived in Kolkata for a ten-day programme, performing theyyam live every evening. For many in Bengal, accustomed to worshipping Durga in her majestic idol form, the spectacle of theyyam — a performer transformed into a living deity — is nothing short of breathtaking. “This is our first time being part of Durga Puja in Kolkata,” says Vijaya Kumar, one of the theyyam artists.

His voice still carries the weight of ritual after a performance. “We were surprised when we saw the arrangements here. The pandal has been built on the model of Kerala temples. We came to know this is the first time in the history of Durga Puja that Kerala’s vastu vidya has been used for a pandal. That itself makes this experience memorable,” Kumar says.