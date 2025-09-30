Theyyam makes Durga Puja debut in Kolkata

KANNUR: The city of joy is ablaze with Durga Puja festivities. Pandals glitter with lights, dhaak beats echo through every lane, and the air carries the fragrance of dhuno. Yet, amid the familiar grandeur, this year’s celebrations hold something never seen before — Kerala’s theyyam has found its place in Bengal’s most important festival.
At South Kolkata’s famed 66 Pally Club’s Durga Puja, the pandal itself tells the story. Built in the style of a traditional Kannur temple, its architecture draws directly from Kerala’s vastu vidya. Crafted over three months by a team of carpenters from Thalassery, the structure is both a tribute to tradition and a bold experiment in cultural fusion. It cost nearly Rs 25 lakh to complete, but its impact goes far beyond numbers.
The highlight is not just the pandal but what unfolds within it. Ten artists from Thiruvananthapuram-based Theyyam Nayana Kala Samiti have arrived in Kolkata for a ten-day programme, performing theyyam live every evening. For many in Bengal, accustomed to worshipping Durga in her majestic idol form, the spectacle of theyyam — a performer transformed into a living deity — is nothing short of breathtaking. “This is our first time being part of Durga Puja in Kolkata,” says Vijaya Kumar, one of the theyyam artists.
His voice still carries the weight of ritual after a performance. “We were surprised when we saw the arrangements here. The pandal has been built on the model of Kerala temples. We came to know this is the first time in the history of Durga Puja that Kerala’s vastu vidya has been used for a pandal. That itself makes this experience memorable,” Kumar says.
The group has been performing different theyyams, including Gulikan and Pottan, each night. Four artists don the elaborate makeup, towering headgear, and vibrant costumes, while others assist in the ritual preparations.
“Every day, we receive countless accolades and appreciation from the locals. Bengal is truly a land of art and culture. The way people welcomed us here proves it,” Kumar adds with a smile.
For the 66 Pally Club, this experiment was part of a larger milestone — their 75th platinum jubilee celebrations. “Kolkata’s clubs are known for pushing boundaries with pandal themes every year,” says 66 Pally creative designer Gopal Poddar.
“I make themes versatile each year. For the past few months, I have been researching about theyyam. I travelled to Kannur and met the artists earlier this year. First, I approached artists from Kannur but they declined, citing strict ritual practices that bind their performances to temple groves and ancestral shrines,” Poddar says.
It was then that the Thiruvananthapuram-based troupe stepped in, ensuring that the art of theyyam could travel beyond its sacred courtyards to Kolkata’s festival streets, he says. “Here, the result is unimaginable. Social media influencers and local people are rushing to the pandal each day to see the performances,” Poddar adds.
And unforgettable it is. As crowds throng to see Goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura in idol form, they also pause to watch Kerala’s fierce deities come alive in fire-red faces, swirling movements, and the thunder of chendas. In this space, Bengal and Kerala meet — Durga and Theyyam stand side by side, different forms, one spirit.