Tovino Thomas makes first call as CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Citizen Connect Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first call to state’s newly launched ‘CM with Me’ Citizen Connect Centre came from actor Tovino Thomas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the facility at Vellayambalam here on Monday, personally attended the call, with Tovino conveying his best wishes and describing the initiative as a welcome step. The chief minister thanked the actor and said his support would inspire more people to use the platform.

The chief minister later attended three more calls during the launch, including one from a beneficiary who thanked the government for allotting a house and requested a K-Fone internet connection. Vijayan immediately directed officials to take steps to resolve the issue.

Launching the project, the chief minister said CM with Me is a unique citizen connect system aimed at bridging the communication gap between the public and the government. “This is a scheme that makes people partners in governance. If you call CM with Me with a complaint or suggestion, you will be contacted back and informed of the action taken within 48 hours,” he said.

The centre, set up in the old Air India office at Vellayambalam. The chief minister said its strength lies in transparency, accountability, and direct communication. “In a democratic system, the ultimate responsibility of governance lies with the people. CM with Me ensures that the people are not just beneficiaries of development but active participants in shaping Kerala’s future,” he said.

The centre will have two layers of operation. The first layer will function as a 24-hour receiving centre capable of handling 10 calls simultaneously. The second layer will focus on departmental redressal.