PM Modi slams LDF, UDF over Sabarimala gold theft; vows swift action if NDA elected to power

PATHANAMTHITTA: Placing the Sabarimala gold theft at the centre of his political attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused Kerala’s CPM-led LDF and Congress-led UDF of deliberately stalling investigations into the sensationalised case.
Speaking at an election rally in Thiruvalla, Modi offered prayers to Lord Ayyappa before criticising the state’s political establishment for failing to safeguard the sanctity of Sabarimala, framing the gold theft as a symptom of broader administrative neglect.
“Earlier, both the UDF and the LDF conspired to undermine the sanctity of the hill shrine. What began as attempts to dilute traditions has now escalated to allegations of theft within the sacred premises,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister alleged a recurring pattern of accountability, claiming that when such issues arise during the LDF’s tenure, the trail extends to elements linked to the UDF, pointing to a larger nexus.
“This is why the LDF government is reluctant to seek a CBI probe. Congress, on the other side, has historically distanced itself from Hindu beliefs and customs, and is now merely ‘acting’ as a well-wisher for political gains,” he added.
Projecting confidence in the NDA’s prospects, Modi asserted: “the days of the LDF government are numbered,” citing a growing “wave of change” in Kerala, which goes to polls on April 9, and expressing certainty that the NDA would form its first government in the state.
The Prime Minister highlighted industrial growth, startups, and youth talent to address unemployment and migration, and urged Congress leaders to prioritise the safety of Indians abroad.
He also emphasised key infrastructure initiatives, including national highway expansion, Vande Bharat Express services, and the proposed Sabarimala airport, promising that an NDA government would implement them without delay, with development and governance as the cornerstone of a major political shift in the state.