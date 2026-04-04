PM Modi slams LDF, UDF over Sabarimala gold theft; vows swift action if NDA elected to power

PATHANAMTHITTA: Placing the Sabarimala gold theft at the centre of his political attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused Kerala’s CPM-led LDF and Congress-led UDF of deliberately stalling investigations into the sensationalised case.

Speaking at an election rally in Thiruvalla, Modi offered prayers to Lord Ayyappa before criticising the state’s political establishment for failing to safeguard the sanctity of Sabarimala, framing the gold theft as a symptom of broader administrative neglect.

“Earlier, both the UDF and the LDF conspired to undermine the sanctity of the hill shrine. What began as attempts to dilute traditions has now escalated to allegations of theft within the sacred premises,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister alleged a recurring pattern of accountability, claiming that when such issues arise during the LDF’s tenure, the trail extends to elements linked to the UDF, pointing to a larger nexus.