Kerala under Pinarayi Vijayan is sliding towards bankruptcy: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, warning that the state is sliding toward bankruptcy under the LDF government.

Addressing an election rally seeking votes for UDF candidate AKM Ashraf in the Manjeshwar assembly segment of Kasaragod district in Kerala, Siddaramaiah contrasted Karnataka’s performance with Kerala’s under the LDF, pointing to rising unemployment and inflation.

"In Karnataka, unemployment is 2.5 per cent; in Kerala, it is 8 per cent. Inflation in Kerala is over 8 per cent, more than double Karnataka's," he said.

He also warned that Kerala's debt-to-GDP ratio is 35 per cent, exceeding the recommended 25 per cent, and fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent, surpassing the ideal 3 per cent.

Urging voters to back UDF and Ashraf, he said, "UDF will implement welfare guarantees just as we did in Karnataka. Congress and UDF are always in favor of the poor."