Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: An explosion at a firecracker unit in Kurukkathoor, near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, has claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday. Police have confirmed the deaths of two men, one of them identified by the name Rahul. Among the four injured are a man named Vishnu and his wife, Deepa, and an elderly woman, both of whom were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to former ward member Sudheesh Kumar, the blast took place in a rented house where the occupants, Vishnu and family, had been residing for the past six to eight months. The scale of destruction was evident from the debris, which included mangled household appliances like a refrigerator, confirming that the firecracker manufacturing was being conducted inside the house.