Kerala elections: ‘SIR’ no bad boss as voter roll shake-up alters poll dynamics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s upcoming assembly election has an unusual distinction. This time, the contest may be shaped as much by the voters’ list as by the parties, ideologies, and candidates.

After a gap of 25 years, the Election Commission of India carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, aimed at producing a cleaner database through rigorous verification of existing voters and fresh enrolments in line with the amended provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The ‘deep cleansing’ appears to have impacted the state’s overall voter numbers. Kerala, which had consistently recorded a rise in voters in successive elections, has now seen a drop of over seven lakh following the SIR.

When the roll was frozen in October 2025 prior to the exercise, the electorate stood at 2.78 crore. As per the final list released on March 23, the number has declined to 2.71 crore.

Political scientist G Gopakumar noted that the SIR process concluded without major complaints from political parties. “The exercise has ensured a more level playing field for all stakeholders, and the Election Commission deserves credit,” he said.

“At the same time, a triangular contest could make the outcome highly unpredictable.”