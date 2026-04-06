‘NDA would usher in ‘prosperous Kerala’: Amit Shah

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reaching out to the Christian community on Easter, Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters in Kerala to back the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, saying the alliance would usher in a “prosperous Kerala” if voted to power.
Addressing a public meeting in Kunnathunad constituency in Ernakulam district, Shah said the NDA government, if elected, would act decisively on pending issues, including the alleged Sabarimala gold scam.
“Those responsible will be punished within two months of the NDA coming to power,” he asserted.
He also promised that Kerala would get its first AIIMS, adding that the premier healthcare institute would become operational within two years of an NDA government assuming office in the state.
Campaigning on Easter, Shah extended greetings to the Christian community and appealed for their support. His outreach comes at a time when sections of the community have expressed concerns over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Shah reiterated that the NDA stood for “justice for all and appeasement of none”, claiming that the alliance’s governance model across the country reflected this principle. Referring to the Munambam land dispute, he claimed that while both alliances remained silent when the Waqf Board attempted to take over land belonging to around 600 residents, it was the NDA government that stepped in with amendments to safeguard their property.
He described the LDF and the UDF as “two-faced parties” that fight each other in Kerala but align elsewhere. Taking a dig at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Shah alleged that the Left government was rebranding centrally sponsored schemes to claim credit, pointing to welfare schemes and infrastructure projects like NH 66.
Shah also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the public on issues such as fuel prices. In a sarcastic remark, he said, “Fuel prices have indeed risen to Rs 460 per litre—but in Pakistan, not in India.”
Terming the assembly elections as crucial for Kerala’s future, Shah said the contest was not merely about a change in government but about ensuring development and stability. He pointed out that NDA’s vote share in the state had steadily increased since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and expressed confidence that the front would emerge stronger this time.
Addressing a public meeting in Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, Shah said, “Both LDF and UDF cannot stop corruption, initiate development, or ensure a safe Kerala.”
He also announced promises including a free LPG cylinder for households during Onam and Christmas, 20,000 litres of water for every home, and Rs 2,500 monthly support for women from poor families.
Earlier in the day, Shah led a roadshow in Kozhikode in support of NDA candidate Prakash Babu in Beypore constituency, signalling the party’s intensified efforts to expand its footprint in Kerala. Travelling in an open vehicle, he greeted supporters as the procession passed through Mathottam to Naduvattom.
Front’s vision for Kerala
Home Minister Amit Shah outlined NDA’s vision for the state: Thiruvananthapuram as an AI and IT hub, Kochi as a shipbuilding centre, Kollam as a blue economy hub, Kozhikode as a healthcare and medical research centre, Thrissur as a cultural tourism hub, and Kannur as a defence innovation and production hub