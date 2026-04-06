‘NDA would usher in ‘prosperous Kerala’: Amit Shah

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reaching out to the Christian community on Easter, Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters in Kerala to back the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, saying the alliance would usher in a “prosperous Kerala” if voted to power.

Addressing a public meeting in Kunnathunad constituency in Ernakulam district, Shah said the NDA government, if elected, would act decisively on pending issues, including the alleged Sabarimala gold scam.

“Those responsible will be punished within two months of the NDA coming to power,” he asserted.

He also promised that Kerala would get its first AIIMS, adding that the premier healthcare institute would become operational within two years of an NDA government assuming office in the state.

Campaigning on Easter, Shah extended greetings to the Christian community and appealed for their support. His outreach comes at a time when sections of the community have expressed concerns over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.