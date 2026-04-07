2,040 polling stations in Kerala flagged 'critical'; additional police force to be deployed to ensure safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has deemed 2040 polling stations across the state as critical where additional police force will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents during the assembly elections.

The majority of the critical stations -- those having antecedents of political and communal flare-ups and violent clashes -- fall in northern districts. Kannur has the highest number of critical stations at 771, followed by Kozhikode with 312. Kasaragod accounts for 238 critical stations, while Kollam has 189.

In a marked difference from the 2021 assembly polls, this time the Election Commission has got only one classification -- critical -- for polling stations where violence could be expected. Till 2021, violence-prone polling stations were clubbed into two categories -- sensitive and critical -- with the latter getting additional security cover.

Though the Centre has announced the country as 'naxal-free', the police will take effective precautions in selected polling stations that fall in areas which were earlier classified as Left-wing extremism-affected areas.