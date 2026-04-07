2,040 polling stations in Kerala flagged 'critical'; additional police force to be deployed to ensure safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has deemed 2040 polling stations across the state as critical where additional police force will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents during the assembly elections.
The majority of the critical stations -- those having antecedents of political and communal flare-ups and violent clashes -- fall in northern districts. Kannur has the highest number of critical stations at 771, followed by Kozhikode with 312. Kasaragod accounts for 238 critical stations, while Kollam has 189.
In a marked difference from the 2021 assembly polls, this time the Election Commission has got only one classification -- critical -- for polling stations where violence could be expected. Till 2021, violence-prone polling stations were clubbed into two categories -- sensitive and critical -- with the latter getting additional security cover.
Though the Centre has announced the country as 'naxal-free', the police will take effective precautions in selected polling stations that fall in areas which were earlier classified as Left-wing extremism-affected areas.
Police sources said their presence has been increased in certain hamlets in Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts and combing operations are going on there to deal with any potential threats from the red ultras.
"The naxal menace has been effective tackled, but we are still taking precautions. We have stepped up vigil and are increasing our presence there," said a senior police official.
The critical stations were identified jointly by the Election Commission and the police. The police had earlier prepared a detailed report regarding the security scenario of the state and filed it before the commission.
The commission officials, as well as the police observers, went through the report and finalised the stations that they felt needed to be provided with more security.
Around 67,000 police personnel, including special police officers and central forces, will be deployed for election duty. As many as 140 companies of central armed police forces will be fielded across the state.
"There will be about 34,000 Kerala policemen, 20,000 special police officers and 1,500 cops from Tamil Nadu police. In critical polling stations, striking units from local police will be additionally deployed. Other security measures required to deal with contingencies will also be adopted," the police official said.