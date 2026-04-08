Revanth’s po mone punchline gets Pinarayi’s dash mone slap

KOZHIKODE: In an sharp tit-for-tat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday chose to retort in the same vein to his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy’s unsavoury remarks, igniting a heated debate on the last day of campaigning in the state.

“Dash Mone Revanth, a reply is coming,” Pinarayi retaliated at a press conference in Kannur to Reddy’s ‘Nee Po Mone Vijayan’ jibe.

Campaigning for the Congress in Nemom on Monday, Reddy said Pinarayi’s “expiry date is over.” Echoing a dialogue from Mohanlal-starrer ‘Narasimham’, he quipped, ‘Nee Po Mone Vijayan’.

He later wrote to Pinarayi on his official letterhead, challenging him to a debate on development in Kerala and Telangana—signing off with the same refrain.

“Revanth Reddy is the chief minister of a state. A person holding such a post is expected to uphold certain decorum. He should introspect whether his conduct matches the position. Anyway, as he has made the comment publicly, I too am giving the reply publicly,” Pinarayi said in Kannur.

Pinarayi soon wrote an official reply to Reddy, detailing the achievements Kerala made in the past ten years. “You accused the LDF of not criticising the ruling BJP enough.