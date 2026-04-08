‘UDF stuck at 40-50 seats’: Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In a pre-poll chat with TNIE, NDA candidate at Nemom, and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar says this will be the last election to see a three-cornered fight. While asserting the UDF is stuck at 40–50 seats, he says the LDF has zero chances of getting another mandate.
How do you view the BJP’s prospects in the run-up to the election?
I see it as the most crucial election in Kerala’s electoral history, one that will trigger a major shakeout. The BJP-NDA will emerge as a decisive force. This will be the last election that will see a three-way fight. Soon after 2026, there will be a two-way election.
You mean to say BJP on one side and….
NDA on one side and a formalised INDI Alliance on the other.
The UDF always hopes for a Muslim consolidation in its favour?
That is not happening. That is why the UDF alleges that the CPM is BJP’s B team. They are not getting the anti-incumbency vote. Nor is any Muslim consolidation happening in their favour. An average Malayali will never buy the theory that CPM is BJP’s B team, owing to the track record of political violence between us. It is impossible for the Congress to be BJP’s B team, as the BJP’s biggest ambition is to finish Congress off. The real deal is between CPM and Congress.
It is often said that the BJP-NDA lacks the winnability factor…
We wrested the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which was held by the CPM for 45 years. The stigma of BJP being untouchable has been demolished. Also, we had been branded as communal. The CPM and Congress amplified it fully to their benefit.
The Congress hopes for a Christian consolidation in its favour. What’s your take?
All that the Congress is going to consolidate is votes of the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. Not all Muslims are aligned with these two groups. Nor will I agree that all Christians will vote for Congress. As per our survey, the UDF is stuck at 40–50 seats. Allegations of ‘A team’ and ‘B team’ would not have cropped up had the UDF been confident of winning 100 seats.
So, you believe that the ‘deal’ allegation is being made due to Congress desperation?
Of course. As a last-ditch effort, they raked up the FCRA Bill. I discussed concerns with the Union home minister, and the bill was put on hold.
Is the BJP aiming to occupy the UDF space?
Such a space came to be defined because of the duopoly. We have disrupted that system. The CPM used to claim it stood for the downtrodden. What happened? Three Left MLAs/ex-MLAs from the SC community joined BJP. The sell-by date of the so-called vote bank is long over. The Nemom MLA (V Sivankutty) calls me an industrialist. What’s wrong with that? Isn’t Pinarayi’s daughter an entrepreneur too?
What could be the scenario in this election?
A large number of ‘certain’ seats have gone from LDF and UDF. As per our survey last November, 68% of Malayalis were dissatisfied with both UDF and LDF. About 62% ranked Modiji as the best political leader. Connect the dots. Now there is a third option — the NDA.
Each time there is an issue in Sabarimala, the UDF ends up as the beneficiary. Why should these votes now flow to BJP?
The 2018 issue and the latest U-turn are now open before the public. There is also the gold theft issue. Had it occurred in a place of worship of another religion, what would have been the scenario? Why did Unnikrishnan Potty (the prime accused) meet Sonia Gandhi? Why was no case registered against V N Vasavan or Kadakampally Surendran?
You had once said LDF was nowhere in the picture due to anti-incumbency…
I said the CPM had zero chance of continuing in power. There are now two options — Congress and NDA.
So, you completely rule out the possibility of Pinarayi 3.0?
I am 150% certain.
How do you assess your prospects in Nemom?
Good prospects. We have an inept, incompetent MLA who just travels around Nemom. It was a grama panchayat 20 years ago. It remains the same even today.
Who is your strongest political opponent — Pinarayi Vijayan or V D Satheesan?
Pinarayi is a senior leader. But, he will go down as the biggest failure as chief minister — the architect of a lost decade. What to say about V D Satheesan (smiles)? He’s a Congressman. Nothing more needs to be said!
Team TNIE: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Sovi Vidyadharan, Aswin Asok Kumar. Albin Mathew (photo) Pranav V P (Video)