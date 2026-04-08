‘UDF stuck at 40-50 seats’: Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In a pre-poll chat with TNIE, NDA candidate at Nemom, and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar says this will be the last election to see a three-cornered fight. While asserting the UDF is stuck at 40–50 seats, he says the LDF has zero chances of getting another mandate.

How do you view the BJP’s prospects in the run-up to the election?

I see it as the most crucial election in Kerala’s electoral history, one that will trigger a major shakeout. The BJP-NDA will emerge as a decisive force. This will be the last election that will see a three-way fight. Soon after 2026, there will be a two-way election.

You mean to say BJP on one side and….

NDA on one side and a formalised INDI Alliance on the other.

The UDF always hopes for a Muslim consolidation in its favour?

That is not happening. That is why the UDF alleges that the CPM is BJP’s B team. They are not getting the anti-incumbency vote. Nor is any Muslim consolidation happening in their favour. An average Malayali will never buy the theory that CPM is BJP’s B team, owing to the track record of political violence between us. It is impossible for the Congress to be BJP’s B team, as the BJP’s biggest ambition is to finish Congress off. The real deal is between CPM and Congress.

It is often said that the BJP-NDA lacks the winnability factor…

We wrested the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which was held by the CPM for 45 years. The stigma of BJP being untouchable has been demolished. Also, we had been branded as communal. The CPM and Congress amplified it fully to their benefit.