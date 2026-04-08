LDF, UDF confident of majority; NDA hopes to secure double digits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just a day remaining for the crucial assembly elections that could prove decisive in shaping the course of Kerala politics, the ruling Left is vouching for Pinarayi 3.0 while the Congress camp insists the UDF is set for a comeback.

As the open campaigning came to a close with a high-octane ‘kottikalasham’ across the state on Tuesday, the LDF and the UDF are confident of securing a majority, even as the NDA is hopeful of winning double-digit seats.

However, notwithstanding tall claims of scoring a century of seats or more, both the UDF and LDF camps estimate a wafer-thin majority.

Going by internal reports, the UDF camp expects close to 80 seats — around 35-40 more than its current tally. The LDF hopes to touch anything between 70 and 75, which may go up to roughly 80 — nearly 20 seats down from the last election. According to internal assessments, the BJP aims to make it big this time, and calculates anything between 10 and 15 seats.

The ‘deal’ allegations, SDPI factor and finally the Wayanad fund-swindling charges turned out to be some of the crucial narratives during the campaign phase this election.

While initial surveys and assessments — in addition to early candidate selection — were in favour of LDF, the UDF camp feels it was able to catch up with its rivals halfway through the campaign. “Some leaders do project an ambitious 100 seats target, which is possible if there is a wave-like scenario. As of now, we feel the front will safely land with 80-odd seats, with a substantial contribution by the Muslim League,” said a senior Congress leader.