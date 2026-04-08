‘We are sure of century’: LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is confident that strong anti-incumbency will propel the UDF to a thumping victory. He defends the Congress position on Jamaat-e-Islami, and reiterates the ‘CPM-BJP deal’ allegation. Edited excerpts from a conversation at his MLA office in Paravur:
What’s UDF’s final assessment?
We are confident of coming to power with more than 100 seats. We performed strongly in local body bypolls. The UDF recorded its biggest victory in 30 years, winning across both urban and rural regions. There is strong anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi government. We have consistently exposed the government’s failures. We also undertook a deep political analysis of our setbacks since 2005. We worked to reconnect with social groups that had drifted away. Meanwhile, the CPM is witnessing unprecedented internal dissent.
What are your seat projections?
By the time counting progresses from Kasaragod to Ernakulam, we would cross 70 seats across eight districts. We expect to sweep Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Kottayam will be closely contested, while in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram we expect winning about half the seats.
You mentioned efforts to bring back various social groups. What happened with leaders like C K Janu and Sunny M Kapikad?
We had discussions with them and reached a broad understanding. However, due to seat constraints, we could not accommodate them this time. That said, engagement continues. Representation is not limited to MLA positions.
Which sectors do you believe require urgent overhaul in Kerala?
Healthcare is in critical condition. We conducted a health conclave with participation from over 300 experts and prepared a comprehensive roadmap. Similarly, in higher education, Kerala is facing a serious brain drain. We propose curriculum reforms aligned with global job trends, a ‘job watchtower’ to track employment shifts, and large-scale reskilling initiatives.
If the UDF comes to power, what will happen to initiatives like KIIFB and bringing in private universities?
We are not opposed to private universities, but we will introduce stricter norms. The current criteria — Rs 25 crore investment or 50 acres — are too lenient and risk commercialisation. We favour granting deemed university status with proper regulation. KIIFB has been a concern because it operates as an extra-budgetary borrowing mechanism, which we believe raises constitutional and fiscal issues. However, the state has already taken loans under KIIFB with sovereign guarantees. A UDF government will honour all existing commitments. At the same time, we will undertake a comprehensive review of KIIFB and restructure it.
What is your position on major infrastructure projects like SilverLine and the Wayanad tunnel?
We opposed SilverLine due to environmental and financial concerns. However, we are not against high-speed rail. On the Wayanad tunnel, we only insisted on a proper environmental impact assessment.
What’s your response to the controversy over UDF’s stand on Jamaat-e-Islami?
The Welfare Party, linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, has supported us from outside since 2019. They are not part of the UDF. They have supported alliances involving the Left in other states. The CPM’s criticism is inconsistent, especially given its own past engagements with such groups. Our stand is pragmatic — we accept support, but alliances remain clearly defined.
What is the basis of your allegation of a CPM–BJP deal in this election?
The Sangh Parivar’s stated agenda is ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, and what we are witnessing in Kerala fits into that larger design. Take Palakkad — the LDF fielded a candidate with the clear intention of splitting UDF votes. In return, the BJP appears to have made strategic concessions elsewhere. For instance, Konni — considered an ‘A’ class seat for the BJP — was given to a minor ally. Similarly, in Ranni, a key constituency linked to Sabarimala, the seat was given to Twenty20, which has virtually no presence in Pathanamthitta.
There are allegations that you have been winning in Paravur with the help of RSS/BJP votes…
That allegation doesn’t hold. The BJP’s vote share in Paravur has been steadily increasing. If their voters were backing me, how would their vote share grow? These claims are being made by the CPM and the BJP only after I raised the issue of a possible understanding between them.