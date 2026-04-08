‘We are sure of century’: LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is confident that strong anti-incumbency will propel the UDF to a thumping victory. He defends the Congress position on Jamaat-e-Islami, and reiterates the ‘CPM-BJP deal’ allegation. Edited excerpts from a conversation at his MLA office in Paravur:

What’s UDF’s final assessment?

We are confident of coming to power with more than 100 seats. We performed strongly in local body bypolls. The UDF recorded its biggest victory in 30 years, winning across both urban and rural regions. There is strong anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi government. We have consistently exposed the government’s failures. We also undertook a deep political analysis of our setbacks since 2005. We worked to reconnect with social groups that had drifted away. Meanwhile, the CPM is witnessing unprecedented internal dissent.

What are your seat projections?

By the time counting progresses from Kasaragod to Ernakulam, we would cross 70 seats across eight districts. We expect to sweep Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Kottayam will be closely contested, while in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram we expect winning about half the seats.

You mentioned efforts to bring back various social groups. What happened with leaders like C K Janu and Sunny M Kapikad?

We had discussions with them and reached a broad understanding. However, due to seat constraints, we could not accommodate them this time. That said, engagement continues. Representation is not limited to MLA positions.

Which sectors do you believe require urgent overhaul in Kerala?

Healthcare is in critical condition. We conducted a health conclave with participation from over 300 experts and prepared a comprehensive roadmap. Similarly, in higher education, Kerala is facing a serious brain drain. We propose curriculum reforms aligned with global job trends, a ‘job watchtower’ to track employment shifts, and large-scale reskilling initiatives.