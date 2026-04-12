Sreenanda’s journey ends, leaving a Kerala village, dear ones in grief

PALAKKAD: A steady stream of people moved through a modest house in Kadampazhipuram on Saturday morning, each waiting for a final moment with Sreenanda, the 15-year-old whose sudden death during a trip to Karnataka has left the locality shaken.

From the early hours, relatives, neighbours, classmates and teachers gathered, filling the house and courtyard. Many stood quietly, while others broke down, struggling to process the loss of a girl remembered for her bright smile, academic promise and active participation in school activities. For her parents, Ramesh and Rohini, and elder brother Sachin, the grief was overwhelming.

The arrival of the ambulance carrying Sreenanda’s body plunged the area into deep grief, as mourners gathered in large numbers around the house.

The body was placed for the public to pay their last respects. By afternoon, the mortal remains were cremated at Ivarmadam in Thiruvilwamala, marking the end of days of anxious search and lingering uncertainty.

Sreenanda, a tenth standard student at the Kadampazhipuram High School, had set out on April 4 with her parents and relatives forming a group of 40 people for what was meant to be a holiday.

After visiting Hampi, the group reached the Manikyadhara viewpoint in the Baba Budangiri hills of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday evening. It was there, in a narrow window between 5.20 pm and 5.30 pm, that she went missing.