Kerala sees intense UV levels; public told to stay protected

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Wednesday warned the public to take proper precautions after high ultraviolet (UV) index levels were recorded across the state over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, KSDMA noted that prolonged exposure to UV rays can cause sunburn, skin disorders, eye damage, and other health issues.

The authority highlighted that UV levels are typically highest between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., advising people to avoid staying in direct sunlight for long periods during these hours.

“Those involved in outdoor occupations, including fishermen, water transport workers, bike riders, and tourists, as well as individuals with skin conditions, albinism, eye diseases, cancer, or weakened immunity, should take extra precautions,” the statement said.

People going out during the day are encouraged to use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and full-coverage cotton clothing.

KSDMA also recommended taking regular breaks in shaded areas while traveling or engaging in outdoor activities.

It further explained that tropical and high-altitude regions tend to experience higher UV levels, which can remain intense even under clear skies. Reflective surfaces like water and sand can increase exposure by bouncing UV rays.

The authority is currently publishing UV index data from 14 monitoring stations on its official website.

(WIth inputs from PTI)