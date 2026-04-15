Pinarayi Vijayan opposes proposed delimitation exercise, flags impact on Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out against the ongoing Delimitation exercise.

The ongoing exercise would penalise states like Kerala that implemented the national population policy, said the CM in a statement.

"The draft of the Delimitation Bill, 2026, that is now available in the public domain seems to suggest that the BJP-led Union Government is keen on proceeding with a delimitation exercise without accounting for the current proportional share of the States', vis-à-vis their representation in the Lok Sabha."

Such an exercise would be highly unjust, as it would penalise those very States - including Kerala - which took conscious efforts to sincerely implement the National Population Policy, 1976. On the other hand, States that lagged behind in population control measures would be seemingly rewarded for their ineffective implementation," said Vijayan.

He also raised the need for a consensual approach.

"Federalism has been recognised as an inalienable part of the basic structure of our Constitution and in a federal democracy, the raison d'être for representation cannot be mere numbers. There has to be an inclusive approach by taking into account the sentiments of all those who would be impacted by the proposed delimitation exercise, especially the States," the statement read.