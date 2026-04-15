SC collegium recommends elevation of Preeta Aravindan, Liz Mathew to Kerala HC

She began her career as a junior to former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra and later worked with former Attorney General K K Venugopal. In 2008, she cleared the Advocate-on-Record (AoR) examination of the Supreme Court and went on to establish an independent practice.

Anthraper also served as Standing Counsel for the State of Kerala between 2011 and 2016.

She was designated as a Senior Advocate in January 2024. Preeta Aravindan Krishnamma, the other nominee, is a practising lawyer with experience in constitutional and civil matters.

The Kerala High Court currently has a sanctioned strength of 47 judges but is functioning with only 38, leaving nine positions vacant. The latest recommendations are expected to help reduce the shortage and improve the disposal of pending cases.

The collegium’s recommendations will now be forwarded to the Centre for approval and subsequent appointment by the President.