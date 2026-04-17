Actor Bobby Kurien questioned in sexual assault case against director Ranjith

The investigation team has hinted that Bobby Kurien may be summoned again for further questioning after additional evidence is collected. Ranjith was taken into custody by the police near Thodupuzha at night while he was travelling in the actor’s car.

Earlier, assistant director Shalini was also questioned in connection with the case. The police are continuing to record statements from other crew members who were present on the film set where the alleged incident occurred.

Meanwhile, director Ranjith, who was arrested in the case and remanded to judicial custody, has been released on bail. The police are proceeding with efforts to gather further evidence related to the case.