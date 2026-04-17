In race to be CM face, League turns wind beneath Satheesan’s wings

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League leadership is increasingly rallying behind V D Satheesan as the chief ministerial face of the UDF, signalling a decisive shift in political currents. Party sources indicate that a strong and growing sentiment among cadres, echoed by sections of the public, is pushing Satheesan to the forefront of the leadership debate.

Within the IUML, there is a clear assertion that Satheesan, who has steered the UDF through five years in opposition, has earned the right to lead from the front if the alliance returns to power. Leaders point to his aggressive political positioning and sustained organisational efforts in reviving the Congress-led front after its crushing defeat in 2021.

At the same time, unease is mounting within sections of the IUML leadership over the possible elevation of K C Venugopal as chief minister. Despite this, the party is expected to adhere to its long-standing stance of not directly challenging the authority of the Congress high command in leadership decisions.

“For the past five years, Satheesan has led the UDF. He was instrumental in reviving both the Congress and the alliance after the historic setback in 2021. Under his leadership, the front secured emphatic victories in the Lok Sabha and local body elections. Naturally, workers of both the Congress and IUML see him as the most deserving candidate for the chief minister’s post. How can someone like KC, who has remained largely absent from Kerala politics for years, suddenly emerge as the frontrunner?” an IUML senior leader told TNIE.

The mood within the rank and file is equally sharp. Internal discussions across IUML workers’ WhatsApp groups reflect a hardening political stance.