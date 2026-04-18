Nine bodies arrive: Kerala village school mourns victims of Tamil Nadu mishap

MALAPPURAM: They had begun their journey together in a tempo traveller, bound by friendship and shared moments of joy.

They came back, however, in nine ambulances--lifeless, leaving an entire village grappling with an overwhelming sense of loss.

The premises of a state-run school in Pang village here turned into a place of collective mourning on Saturday as the bodies of 9 people--teachers, non-teaching staff and their relatives associated with the Palliparamba Government Lower Primary School--were brought back following a fatal road accident in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The convoy of ambulances, which left Pollachi after postmortem procedures that concluded in the early hours, reached the Ambalaparambu government higher secondary school in the morning.

The bodies were placed one after another in the school compound for the public to pay their last respects.

A large number of people gathered on the campus--students in tears, anxious parents, stunned colleagues and villagers who had long shared close bonds with the victims.

Several people broke down on seeing the bodies, with some fainting and others crying inconsolably, reflecting the depth of the tragedy that has shaken them.

"Now only three of us remain in the staff room," a teacher said, struggling to come to terms with the loss. Another colleague recalled how she had narrowly missed being part of the trip.

"We were also supposed to go, but dropped the plan due to some reasons," the woman told a TV channel.

Local villagers said the school community functioned like a close-knit family.

"We were all like one family," a neighbour said, watching the proceedings with tear-filled eyes.