Amid protests over Nithin Raj's death, orthodontics staff at Anjarakandy Dental College quit en masse

KANNUR: Amid intensifying protests following the death of Anjarakandy Dental College BDS student Nithin Raj R L, 22, several staff members of the orthodontics department have reportedly submitted their resignations via email.

The official reasons cited in the resignation emails have not yet been disclosed by the college. The college management has so far not issued any official confirmation regarding the reported resignations, nor has it announced any further administrative action in response to the developments.

“It has been reported that several staff members from the orthodontics department have submitted their resignations to the college mail. The exact number and identities of those who resigned can only be confirmed after reviewing the emails,” said college principal Vinod Mony.

Nithin, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide on April 10 after allegedly jumping from a building at the college. In the aftermath, a voice clip believed to be his surfaced, in which he reportedly refers to verbal abuse and threats from a teacher. His parents have alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination and ragging by senior students.