Loan app operators allegedly linked to Nithin Raj death case held from Noida

KANNUR: In a breakthrough in the harassment case involving a faculty member of Kannur’s Anjarakandy Dental College, the Kannur City Cyber Crime Police have arrested the key operators of a predatory loan app allegedly linked to the suicide of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj R L, 22.

The arrests were made in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following an investigation into the loan app ‘Instant Funds’. Those arrested have been identified as Rishikesh Thivari, 32, of Ghaziabad, Prashanth Khewai, of Uttar Pradesh, and Jayaprakash, 54, of Faridabad, Haryana. They were later brought to Kannur and remanded.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by an assistant professor who became an unintended target of harassment. The police said the student had borrowed money through the app but struggled to repay it, and had listed the teacher’s phone number as a reference.

When the repayment defaulted, the accused allegedly bombarded the teacher with repeated calls and threatening messages, warning of sustained harassment if the dues were not cleared. Multiple calls were made within short intervals, often several in an hour. Even after blocking numbers, the harassment continued through alternative numbers.