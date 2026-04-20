Kerala faces workforce strain as migrant workers return home amid multiple pressures

KOCHI: In the past few months, Kerala’s migrant worker population appears to have thinned significantly, a trend that has adversely affected several industries, including hospitality and construction.
According to experts, this unusual reverse migration began with the announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and assembly elections in states such as West Bengal and Assam. Another factor cited is the Iran–Israel conflict, which has contributed to an LPG shortage.
“These workers usually save money and send it back home. But when the LPG crisis hit and 5 kg cylinders became scarce, a large number of them preferred to return home. The closure of roadside eateries, on which many of them relied, did not help,” said Goutham, a landscaper who employs four to five workers. Himself a migrant from Bengal, Goutham has been living in Kerala for the past 20 years, and his children are studying in colleges in the state.
According to him, the government’s decision to enforce strict regulations banning the sale of diesel in cans and bottles was another setback. “Many migrant workers have been using diesel as fuel to cook food. Once that became difficult as well, the situation worsened. However, it should be noted that only those who are here without their families have left. Those with families, like myself, are not facing any problems as we have proper documentation and domestic LPG connections,” he added.
However, Goutham believes that the LPG shortage was not the primary trigger for the exodus. Benoy Peter, Executive Director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, agrees. According to him, the main reason for the sudden migration was the SIR process and the assembly elections.
“Around 70% of migrant workers in Kerala are from two states – West Bengal and Assam. Of this, 40% are from West Bengal and the rest from Assam. Another factor is religion and the issues it poses for these workers. One in two workers is Muslim, so the SIR has become a complicated matter for them,” said Benoy.
He added that most of these Muslim workers in Ernakulam are from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which borders Bangladesh. “For these men and women, establishing their identity as Indian citizens takes precedence over earning a livelihood. They know they can return and find work, as Kerala continues to depend on migrant labour,” he said.
The situation has also affected the construction industry. An official from J L Builders said, “We are hoping that the workers will start returning by the second week of May. However, we cannot be certain.”
Azee Moosa, Ernakulam district president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, said the hospitality sector has been badly affected by the departure of migrant workers. “The phenomenon began in December. In fact, we are more affected by the exodus of migrant workers than the LPG shortage. We are worried because once they leave, we do not know when they will return,” he said.
Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart, concurred, adding that even if workers return, there is no guarantee they will resume work at their former places of employment.