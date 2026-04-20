Kerala faces workforce strain as migrant workers return home amid multiple pressures

KOCHI: In the past few months, Kerala’s migrant worker population appears to have thinned significantly, a trend that has adversely affected several industries, including hospitality and construction.

According to experts, this unusual reverse migration began with the announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and assembly elections in states such as West Bengal and Assam. Another factor cited is the Iran–Israel conflict, which has contributed to an LPG shortage.

“These workers usually save money and send it back home. But when the LPG crisis hit and 5 kg cylinders became scarce, a large number of them preferred to return home. The closure of roadside eateries, on which many of them relied, did not help,” said Goutham, a landscaper who employs four to five workers. Himself a migrant from Bengal, Goutham has been living in Kerala for the past 20 years, and his children are studying in colleges in the state.

According to him, the government’s decision to enforce strict regulations banning the sale of diesel in cans and bottles was another setback. “Many migrant workers have been using diesel as fuel to cook food. Once that became difficult as well, the situation worsened. However, it should be noted that only those who are here without their families have left. Those with families, like myself, are not facing any problems as we have proper documentation and domestic LPG connections,” he added.